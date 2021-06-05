Himesh Reshammiya Is Coming Back With Sarroor 2021, Fans Can





Mumbai: Do you bear in mind Himesh Reshammiya’s widespread album Aap Ka Sarroor? The solo album has offered the best variety of copies within the historical past of Indian music. Nicely, right here is nice information for all Himesh’s followers and he’s now all set to come back again with Sarroor 2021. Saying the identical, he took to social media to share the teaser of the album from ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’. Nicely, the teaser will certainly take you again to his outdated songs resembling Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam, Aap Kaa Surroor, Aksar, and extra. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser movement poster. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Manoj Muntashir Slams Amit Kumar For ‘Taking Cash And Then Criticising The Present’

Watch Right here:

Fans are actually pleased with the announcement and might’t look forward to its launch.

Verify Reactions Right here:

Lastly in 2021 one thing gonna occur that make me comfortable.. Himesh Reshammiya is gonna comeback along with his new music #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/VpU47yB6CI — Lucifer (@Ayush___14) June 5, 2021

These had been the times

Classic Himesh Reshammiya & ETC pic.twitter.com/LKcVDHuKg7 — AKASH (@Akkis_Master) June 5, 2021

Himesh is again to hit the bottom

Himesh Reshammiya #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/FU75yu1mhj — ƒłαωłєss gıɾł ❤️࿐ (@kawaii_mariie) June 5, 2021

Himesh Reshammiya is coming again

Tremendous excited for essentially the most superb music stunning sen#Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/0sMICAVOP5 — ☆༺ ༻☆ (@Aksha_khan0) June 5, 2021

Wow guys I’m so excited

I can’t to inform you. Himesh Reshammiya #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/xyZHqwBlVg — Muskan (@MuskaanIam) June 5, 2021

#HimeshReshammiya The ist album had created mass hysteria… #Surroor2021 https://t.co/BaJHYDjrs3 — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) June 5, 2021

omg third Studio Album of Himesh Reshammiya is Coming Quickly

Lastly One thing good occurred in 2021

Title is sufficient for pleasure

can’t wait now..#Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya @HimeshRfanclub @TeamHimesh @HimeshOnline pic.twitter.com/L7iuqFMQXW — M D (@urs_MD) June 5, 2021

Can really feel the beats with simply the poster solely Himesh reshammiya is coming quickly with a brand new album quickly

It’s titled #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/TFf9pTFtBT — Rafaz ミ◦°˚° (@RafazTweets) June 5, 2021

Earlier, he has teased followers with the poster of the album which featured a black cap with initials ‘HR’ studded on it. He captioned it, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster, a number of love.”

For individuals who don’t know, Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Sarroor launched in 2006 with a complete of 18 tracks. The songs from the album had been very a lot liked and shortly turned chart-toppers. The songs turned a craze and Himesh additionally gained a lot fame from his album. The album offered about 55 million copies in India and created the highest-selling album file on the earth so far.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Himesh is at the moment judging Indian Idol 12.