Hina Khan Biography | Hina Khan Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More …

Hina Khan was born on 2 October 1986 in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. Hina Khan’s age is 34 years in 2021. He is from a Muslim family and he also has a brother, whose name is Amir Khan. Hina Khan’s dream was to become a journalist, but due to her talent in acting, she got opportunities and she entered the acting world.

He completed his early education from his hometown and came to Gurgaon for further studies. Hina Khan did her MBA from College Colonel Central Academy School of Management from Gurgaon itself. the degree was obtained. Hina Khan stepped into the film world at the age of just 22.

Hina Khan Struggle Story | Hina Khan Carrer | hina khan husband

Hina Khan’s career on the small screen started with the 2009 serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this TV serial, Hina Khan played the lead role of a girl named Akshara and worked for about 8 years and gained a lot of popularity. It was from here that Hina Khan’s net worth started increasing. After this came to his TV show Qayamat. Hina Khan till now also appeared in serials like Perfect Bride, Sapna Babul Ka, and Waris, etc.

Hina Khan, who gained popularity in TV serials, has also been a part of many reality shows. She was first seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and then in the most popular show Bigg Boss Season 11. She has also appeared as a guest in season 13 of Bigg Boss.

Hina Khan Height and Figure Size | Hina Khan Height & Figure Size

The height / Height of Hina Khan is 5 feet 4 inches which is equal to 163 centimeters and 1.63 meters. His weight is around 55 kg. Due to her perfect figure size, she is also in the discussion. This is the reason why people like all the pictures of Hina Khan very much. Hina Khan’s figure size is 34-28-34.

Hina Khan Boyfriend And Husband | Hina Khan Boyfriend & Husband

If we talk about Hina Khan’s personal life, then let us tell you that she is still unmarried. She is dating the executive producer of the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky Jaiswal. These two are often spotted with each other and are in a relationship for the last 5 years. Maybe we get to see Rocky Jaiswal as Hina Khan’s husband.

Saroj Khan died last year i.e. in 2020. At that time questions were also raised about the relationship between Saroj Khan and Hina Khan. Actually, people said that Saroj Khan’s daughter’s name is Hina Khan, whereas there is nothing like that. Hina Khan’s family background is not filmy

Brief Biography of Hina Khan – Hina Khan Bio/wiki

real name Hina Khan popular tv serials what is this relationship called first tv serial name Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009) date of birth 2 October 1987 Ages 34 years Home Address Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India Educational qualification MBA religion and caste Kashmiri Muslim height 5 ft 4 in/163 cm/1.63 m figure size 34-28-34 first Bollywood movie Hacked (2020) net worth ₹35 crore Salary / Fees ₹3 lakh per episode

Hina Khan Property | Hina Khan Net Worth

There was a time when TV stars were far behind the Bollywood film industry in terms of earnings, but in today’s era, TV stars give tough competition to Bollywood in terms of earnings. Talking about some such TV stars, the first name comes actress Hina Khan. Hina Khan, who stepped on the small screen in the year 2009, is one of the highest-paid actresses today.

The name has also appeared in the list of Forbes Top 100 Highest Paid Celebs. She used to charge Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh for an episode earlier, but she has increased her fees as soon as she comes out of Bigg Boss house. Currently, Hina Khan charges Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Hina Khan ranks second in the list of the richest celebrities on the small screen and has a net worth of more than 35 crores. If we look at their daily earnings, then its one day’s earnings are around 2 lakh rupees.

Hina Khan House | Hina Khan House

Hina Khan lives in a luxurious flat in Apartment High Range Tower, Mumbai. This house of his is very big and at the same time, it is decorated very well. Hina Khan has bought it from her net worth.

Hina Khan Car Collection | Hina Khan Car Collection

Hina Khan also has a collection of very expensive and luxury cars. He owns an Audi A4 car worth Rs 45 lakhs, apart from a Renault Triber car.