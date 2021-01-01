Hina Khan and Rohit Roy in Maldives: Romantic video of Hina Khan and Rohit Roy from Maldives vacation went viral: Video: Funny video of Hina Khan and Rohit Roy having fun at the beach in Maldives

Hina Khan is on a romantic trip to Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Recently, Rohit Roy also left for Maldives with his wife. A very beautiful video of Hina Khan and Rohit Roy meeting in Maldives has surfaced.

Rohit Roy has shared some photos and videos with Hina Khan on Instagram. Although Hina Khan is in Maldives with her boyfriend, this time a video of her romance with Rohit Roy is circulating on social media. After meeting on this trip, the two shot a romantic video on the song ‘Kitye Chaliye’ from the movie ‘Sher Shah’.





In the video, both are seen romancing on this song. Earlier, while sharing a photo with Hina Khan, Rohit had written, “Think about who I bumped into in the Maldives, after the whole world got smaller.”



Rohit Roy has shared several photos with his wife Mansi Joshi on social media. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have also shared photos of their trip on their Instagram accounts. Rocky Jaiswal’s family is also said to be with him on the trip.