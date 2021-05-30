Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh shiver in the cold Kashmir valley as they shoot Baarish Ban Jaana in sub-zero temperatures





Everyone knows that Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh are all set to function in a music video collectively. The romantic quantity is named Baarish Ban Jaana which can launch on June 3. The music has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. However capturing in the Kashmir valley in sub-zero temperatures was not a chunk of cake for Hina and Shaheer to courageous the excessive cold. Additionally Learn – Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s new music Baarish Ban Jaana’s poster out; followers go gaga over it

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Hina on Instagram, the two actors are seen wrapped in towels making an attempt to maintain themselves scorching in the cold climate. They’re seen shivering in the cold in moist garments as they shot for a rain sequence at the location. Hina jokingly mentioned that the makers tortured them in the cold temperature. However regardless of all, it was price capturing in the valley since the video has turned out to be nicely.

“That is How we had been tortured in Minus diploma temperature with ice cold Barish.. And the way superbly this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA.. It appears so soothing and romantic visually I do know, nevertheless it’s lots of effort and arduous work.. And in the finish it’s all price it. We love serving you guys. Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh. Much more BTS coming your approach #StayTuned. Releasing third June on @vyrloriginals (sic),” Hina wrote on Instagram.

In one other BTS video, Shaheer is seen wrapping Hina into his arms from behind throughout their shoot. She additionally thanked Shaheer for lending her his jacket. “Posing and snuggling ?Coz it was rattling coooold…Thanks in your jacket @shaheernsheikh,” Hina wrote.

The primary poster of Baarish Ban Jaana was just lately launched on-line. In the poster, Shaheer will be seen hugging Hina in opposition to a picturesque backdrop. Whereas Hina wore a white and blue dotted costume, Shaheer donned a brown leather-based jacket with a black tee and matching denims.

Hina just lately misplaced her father, Aslam Khan resulting from a cardiac arrest on April 20. She took to Instagram to share an image with him. The actress will be seen hugging her father in the throwback image. “I do not know what to put in writing. Miss you,” she captioned the picture with a damaged coronary heart emoji. Hina was not in Mumbai when she bought the information of her father’s demise. She had examined optimistic for Covid quickly after and quarantined herself at residence.

