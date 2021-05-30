Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s new song Baarish Ban Jaana’s poster out; fans go gaga over it





Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh are all set to function in a music video collectively and fans can not wait to see them. The primary poster of their song Baarish Ban Jaana was launched on Could 30 and the song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev and will launch on June 3 at 11 am. Each Hina and Shaheer shot for the music video in Kashmir.

Within the poster, Shaheer will be seen hugging Hina in opposition to a picturesque backdrop. The attractive diva Hina wore a white and blue dotted gown, whereas the good-looking actor donned a brown leather-based jacket with a black tee and matching denims. Each Hina and Shaheer smiled within the footage and seemed beautiful collectively. Hina shared the poster on her Instagram web page and wrote, “From the makers of Baarish, comes one other lovely monsoon melody! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on third June. How excited are you all (sic)?”.

Have a look:

Inside no time, Hina and Shaheer’s fans expressed their pleasure in direction of their upcoming song and stuffed her feedback part. ‘Beautiful’ a fan wrote complimenting Hina Khan, whereas most others dropped coronary heart emojis within the feedback part of the submit.

A couple of instances again, Hina shared a small teaser from her song on her Instagram. Within the video, there have been blurred faces of Hina and Shaheer Sheikh taking a look at one another. She captioned her submit, “Aa rahe hai hum, kuch khaas lekar! Extra particulars out tomorrow (sic).”

Hina and Shaheer had posted photographs with one another on social media and fans went loopy over their scorching chemistry. Shaheer took to Instagram and shared a photograph with Hina Khan. “#suprise (sic),” learn his caption. Whereas, Hina shared a cute image with Shaheer and wrote, “What is the shock Shaheer Sheikh”.

On the work entrance, Hina was lately seen within the music video Patthar Wargi and the song was launched on Could 16. Whereas, alternatively, Shaheer was final seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri.

