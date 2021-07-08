Hina Khan beaten by mother using slipper video viral | Hina Khan’s mother beat her up with slippers! The reason revealed in the video

New Delhi: TV actress Hina Khan has a huge fan following. She is very much liked by her fans and she is also engaged in making her fans happy. Hina Khan always keeps posting something new on social media for her fans. Once again he has shared a video on social media, but in this video he is being thrashed.

Hina Khan shared funny video

Yes, his mother is beating Hina Khan with slippers. Hina is talking to her boyfriend in the video when her mother comes and hits her on the head with slippers. By the way, Hina has not really been beaten up, nor was she talking to her boyfriend. This is just a funny act, by making a reel, he has tried to make the fans laugh.

Fans liked Hina’s funny video

Sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, ‘After getting ready for the shot, while waiting… time pass.’ Hina’s fans are very fond of the funny video. Fans are commenting a lot on the reel of the actress. At the same time, Hina is seen wearing a floral dress in the video. Hina’s look is looking fabulous. Let me tell you, a few days ago, Madalsa Sharma, who played the role of Kavya in ‘Anupama’, had also made a similar reel, in which her mother was seen killing her.

Hina Khan looking beautiful

By the way, Hina Khan has done a beautiful photoshoot in this outfit, whose pictures she has also shared on her social media handle. In these pictures, she is looking beautiful giving a great pose. Let me tell you, Hina Khan was seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh in the past. People liked the music video of Hina Khan. She has not been a part of any TV show since her senior appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, but has been seen in many music videos.

