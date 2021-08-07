Hina Khan Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Revealed About Their Marriage Says We Do Not Want To Do It For Social Tag

Famous TV actress and Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been in a relationship for years. The two met in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and both fell in love with each other on the same set. Hina Khan is often seen sharing pictures and videos with Rocky Jaiswal. At the same time, Rocky recently gave an interview to Hindustan Times, on which he was questioned about his marriage to the actress. In response, Rocky Jaiswal said that we do not want to do anything like this just for the social tag.

Talking about marriage with Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal said, “We both have been with each other for years and have gone through many ups and downs that even a married couple can possibly see in their lives. Mentally we are at that place. We don’t want to get married for a tag of the society.”

On the matter of marriage to Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal further said, “This thing does not matter to us. Even after marriage I have noticed that people are not very close to each other. So what’s the point of getting married?”

Rocky Jaiswal further said in his statement that he and Hina Khan love each other’s company and they feel happy even while waiting for marriage. Rocky Jaiswal further said about this, “We have no hesitation for each other.”

Rocky Jaiswal further said in the interview, “This thing gives us freedom and also helps us to move forward in our career. I think we still have a little time in our marriage. Obviously we will get married, but that time is not yet at all.” Apart from marriage, Rocky Jaiswal also talks about the cultural differences between him and Hina Khan.

Rocky Jaiswal said about this, “I think who in India would not have suffered cultural differences. The real issue is whether it brings you closer or farther apart. It’s a matter of approaching two people, not about their upbringing.”





