Hina Khan did not get the role of a Kashmiri girl because of her black color, expressing the pain of being rejected

The character of the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’ made an impression on the actress from house to house. Recently, a music video of Hina Khan has been released in which she is seen with Angad Bedi. Hina Khan’s look is being highly appreciated in this video. In this video, Hina Khan talks about many issues including her career and her relationship with Rakhi Jaiswal in an interview with her colleague ETimes. In this interview, when Hina Khan was talking about her look, she said that she didn’t get many roles because her color isn’t very fair. Hina said that despite being a Kashmiri, she was not given the role of a Kashmiri girl in a film because she is not so fit. Hina said, ‘I won’t tell you about that film but I remember I didn’t get that project because I don’t look like a Kashmiri girl. My complexion is dark and I am not very fair. Hina further said, ‘The team wanted a very fair girl according to the character. I feel bad because when you understand that language you can play your character better. But I didn’t get that role because I don’t look Kashmiri. Still, I have not given up hope and will always try. Watch Hina Khan’s full interview: We tell you that Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s suspense thriller ‘Hack’. The film starred Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah in the lead roles along with Hina Khan. Hina Khan is all set to announce her next Bollywood film soon.