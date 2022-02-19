Entertainment

Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video
Written by admin
Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video

Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video

Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video

Hina Khan is currently holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has shared a video of herself from this vacation, which is becoming very viral.

Actress Hina Khan, who is known for the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which airs on Star Plus, remains in a lot of discussions. He got tremendous popularity from this show. At the same time, these days she is dominated on social media with her glamorous photos and great dance videos. Actually Hina Khan is currently holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. From this vacation, the actress is constantly sharing her every update with the fans.

Hina Khan has shared a funny video from this vacation on her Instagram handle. In this video, Hina Khan is seen doing a great dance on the trending ‘Gianlucavacchi’ music. In this video, the actress’s style and fun dance fans are very much liked. Fans are not tired of praising Hina after watching this video.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption ‘Cheap Thrills’. At the same time, one of his fans has written in the comment ‘So cute’, another has written ‘Very great dance hai meme’, then someone said ‘Kya baat hai excellent’. With this, lakhs of likes have come on this video of Hina.

With this, Hina Khan has also shared some of her photos. In these photos, he can be seen sitting on the ground and looking at the sky. In these photos, she is wearing a sky blue top and denim jeans. With this, wearing a hat and black goggles has completed her look. These photos of Hina are also being well-liked by the fans.

READ Also  Mumbai Saga Full Movie Download Filmywap, 123mkv, Filmyzilla Leaked Online

Talking about Hina Khan’s work, she started her career with Star Plus’ TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she played the character of Akshara. After this show, she came to be known as Akshara in every household.

On the other hand, talking about the relationship between Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, both of them met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Actually Rocky was the supervising producer of this show. Later both came closer and since then both are together.


#Hina #Khan #Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #Egypt #vacation #shares #funny #dance #video

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pakistan: 49-year-old Imran Khan's MP did third marriage with 18-year-old girl, such memes came on social media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment