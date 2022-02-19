Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on an Egypt vacation and shares funny dance video

Hina Khan is currently holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress has shared a video of herself from this vacation, which is becoming very viral.

Actress Hina Khan, who is known for the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which airs on Star Plus, remains in a lot of discussions. He got tremendous popularity from this show. At the same time, these days she is dominated on social media with her glamorous photos and great dance videos. Actually Hina Khan is currently holidaying in Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. From this vacation, the actress is constantly sharing her every update with the fans.

Hina Khan has shared a funny video from this vacation on her Instagram handle. In this video, Hina Khan is seen doing a great dance on the trending ‘Gianlucavacchi’ music. In this video, the actress’s style and fun dance fans are very much liked. Fans are not tired of praising Hina after watching this video.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in the caption ‘Cheap Thrills’. At the same time, one of his fans has written in the comment ‘So cute’, another has written ‘Very great dance hai meme’, then someone said ‘Kya baat hai excellent’. With this, lakhs of likes have come on this video of Hina.

With this, Hina Khan has also shared some of her photos. In these photos, he can be seen sitting on the ground and looking at the sky. In these photos, she is wearing a sky blue top and denim jeans. With this, wearing a hat and black goggles has completed her look. These photos of Hina are also being well-liked by the fans.

Talking about Hina Khan’s work, she started her career with Star Plus’ TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she played the character of Akshara. After this show, she came to be known as Akshara in every household.

On the other hand, talking about the relationship between Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, both of them met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Actually Rocky was the supervising producer of this show. Later both came closer and since then both are together.