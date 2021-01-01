Hina Khan on the comeback of Shilpa Super Dancer 4: Hina Khan praised Shilpa Shetty’s return to Super Dancer 4 after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn case.

Actress Shilpa Shetty had distanced herself from ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ after her husband Raj Kundra got involved in a pornographic film. In his place new celebrities were coming every week as guest judges. But Shilpa has recently returned to the show as a judge. Actress Hina Khan expressed great happiness and encouraged Shilpa when she returned to work.

Hina shared a photo of Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram story, which said that Shilpa has resumed shooting for ‘Super Dancer’. Hina has written on it, ‘You go girl … hug.’



Besides Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu are also judges in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. But when her husband Raj Kundra was accused of making pornographic films a few weeks later and was arrested, Shilpa abruptly stopped shooting. However, now Shilpa has taken care of herself and is back on the shoot. When the video of Shilpa going on the set of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ came out on Wednesday, the fans started cheering her. The actress waved to the paparazzi and smiled slightly. This time, however, the sadness was evident on his face.

Shilpa Shetty was away from ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ for almost 3 weeks. She has been associated with this show since 2016. When Shilpa recently stopped shooting in the middle, news started coming that she will now be replaced from the show. But the makers were waiting for Shilpa to return to the show. According to our colleague Itimes, sources said the producers did not want to replace it with anyone else. The producers are happy that Shilpa is back in the show and hopefully she will be in the show till the end of the season.

