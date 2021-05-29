Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh Bring Monsoon Melody Baarish Ban Jaana





Mumbai: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are set to return in a music video. The tune titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ will likely be launched on June 3 at 11 AM. Additionally Learn – Erica Fernandes on Refusing Daring Exhibits: Boldness is Forcefully Added to Promote

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh took to social media sharing the information with their followers with a poster of the tune. The tune is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and is directed by Aditya Datt. Sharing the poster, Hina wrote, ”From the makers of Baarish, comes one other stunning monsoon melody! ⛈️ #BaarishBanJaana releasing on third June. How excited are you all?” Additionally Learn – Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: New Promo Presents Altering Dynamics of Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes’ Relationship

Shaheer additionally shared the poster on his Instagram profile and wrote, ”Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on third June solely on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all?”

A number of followers took to the remark part of Hina and Shaheer’s submit expressing pleasure and dropping coronary heart emojis. Earlier on Friday, Hina Khan shared a blurred teaser of the tune. That is for the primary time that Hina and Shaheer have come collectively on display.

On the work entrance, Hina was final seen within the music video Patthar Wargi. Shaheer, alternatively, was final seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, which additionally featured Rashami Desai. His present Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi can be coming again with its third season. The discharge date of the identical has not been introduced but.