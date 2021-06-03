Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh romance in music video for ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’

The makers of the tune video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ possess lastly launched the mighty-awaited track on the current time, 3 June.

The video substances TV stars Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh who had been paired for the precept time on show veil. The tune video was once shot in April this one yr in Kashmir and substances a search for of the picturesque association.

The track launched earlier throughout the day on YouTube and followers are amazed by Hina and Shaheer’s on-display veil chemistry. ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ is a sterling monsoon melody music that has been sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev whereas the lyrics had been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

#BaarishBanJaana ab hua aapka! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 3, 2021

Because the tune video begins, it displays the media protecting the recommendations of Hina and Shaheer’s spoil-up. On the greater than a few hand, work brings them collectively for certainly one of their pending tasks. Someday of the shoot of the track, the well-known individual couple might be thought of stealing loving glances at each different and hoping to to seek out assist. By the discontinue of the video, they lastly reunite following a wrap of their shoot.

Because the title suggests, ‘baarish’ (rain) sorts the backdrop of the whole tune video.

Hina, who has appeared in loads of tune movies, was once no longer too lengthy throughout the previous thought of in ‘Patthar Wargi’ and ‘Bedard’. The track ‘Patthar Wargi’ was once launched worldwide on 16 May perchance properly additionally merely, that accommodates Tanmay Ssingh alongside the actress.

Whereas Shaheer Sheikh can also be a most celebrated TV face and is known for that accommodates in hit displays love Navya, Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shaheer was once last thought of throughout the tune video ‘Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri’ which additionally featured Rashami Desai, Sana Saeed and Palaash Muchhal, basically based mostly on NDTV.