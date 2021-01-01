Hina Khan shares a video from Maldives: Hina Khan, who is enjoying in Maldives, shared a beautiful video from her recent vacation

Hina Khan is currently in the Maldives. The latest video of Hina Khan from Maldives has caused a stir on social media, in which she is showing off her gorgeous style. In this video, Hina Khan is seen enjoying the sea at a resort in Maldives.

In this video, a cat is seen walking on the road built at Hina Khan Resort. In the background of this video, Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s song ‘Manike Mazhe Height’ is seen playing.





Many of her videos have also surfaced on Hina Khan’s fan club account, in which she is seen enjoying food and drink there. Hina Khan is not alone on this trip but she is accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her family.



Recently, Hina met Rohit Roy who arrived in Maldives. Rohit had mentioned this beautiful meeting by posting on social media. The duo also created a spectacular reel on a Maldivian beach, which the actor shared on Instagram.