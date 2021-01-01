Hina Khan shares a video from Maldives: Hina Khan, who is enjoying in Maldives, shared a beautiful video from her recent vacation
Many of her videos have also surfaced on Hina Khan’s fan club account, in which she is seen enjoying food and drink there. Hina Khan is not alone on this trip but she is accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her family.
Recently, Hina met Rohit Roy who arrived in Maldives. Rohit had mentioned this beautiful meeting by posting on social media. The duo also created a spectacular reel on a Maldivian beach, which the actor shared on Instagram.
