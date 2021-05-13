Hina Khan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Interacts With Fans In An Instagram Live Wearing Her Dad T-Shirt





Hina Khan who was earlier examined constructive for coronavirus has now been examined unfavourable. She shared the information together with her followers throughout an Instagram dwell and mentioned that she is 'on the highway to restoration.' Hina additionally added that she didn't take precautions whereas travelling again to Mumbai after her father's loss of life. "I'm tremendous, however I believe, whereas coming back from Srinagar, I didn't actually take any precautions. I used to be not in a frame of mind, which is why no matter occurred, occurred. However thank god, my household examined unfavourable. I do know I didn't take precautions whereas coming again and it resulted in me testing constructive. However that's okay, I'm fairly okay now, I've examined unfavourable," Hina mentioned in the course of the dwell session.

Hina additionally talked about that regardless that she has been examined unfavourable, however there's weak point and have some cough and a few heaviness in her chest. "Typically, I really feel like I'm about to faint," she added.

Throughout the Instagram dwell, Hina additionally talked about her late father and mentioned that she is daddy’s robust woman. ”I’m very robust, I’m my daddy’s robust woman. I’m sporting his T-shirt. He’s there, in all places,” Hina mentioned.

Earlier this month as effectively, Hina shared one other notice on her father’s loss of life and known as herself helpless. “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be together with her mom to consolation her, when she wants her essentially the most..Expensive folks instances are powerful very powerful for not simply us, however everybody round..However thrs a saying, Robust instances don’t final, Robust folks do..🙏 And I’m, was and can all the time be my Daddy’s Sturdy Woman..Ship in your prayers plz Let thr be gentle..Dua,” she wrote.

Hina was examined constructive for coronavirus on April 26. Again then, she took issued a press release that learn, “In these extraordinarily troublesome and difficult instances for me and my household, I’ve examined constructive for COVID-19. Following the steerage of my medical doctors, I’ve dwelling quarantined myself and taking all mandatory precautions. Requesting everybody who got here in touch with me to get themselves examined. All I would like is your prayers. Be protected and take care.”