Hina Khan who is recognized as cultured daughter in law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite stylish in real life

The TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is very much liked in every household. The show has given tremendous popularity to all its actors till date. Every character in the show has received a lot of love from the audience as well. At the same time, Hina Khan, who plays Akshara in the show, has achieved immense success from the show. Through this show, she has come to be known as Akshara in every household. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina may have appeared as a cultured daughter-in-law but in her real life she is very glamorous and stylish.

Hina Khan played the character of a simple and cultured daughter-in-law in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ but she is completely different in real life. Hina Khan often shares her photos and glamorous videos on social media handles. It is clear from these photos that she is very stylish. Recently, Hina also shared some of her photos on the new year. In these photos, he was seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. She is looking very glamorous in these photos.

At the same time, Hina gave an interview a few days ago. In which he told that it took him a long time to break this image of his cultured daughter-in-law. Hina had a conversation with IANS. During this, he had said that, ‘It was not easy for him to change his daughter-in-law’s image. People knew him as such for years. This daughter-in-law image had become a challenge for them.

Hina had further told that ‘She has been in the daughter-in-law image for almost 8 years. She wanted to come out of this image and become a fashionista. She had also told that even after her lakhs of efforts, she was not able to change her image. At the same time, because of her daughter-in-law’s image in this show, she was getting only the work of daughter-in-law or wife and she does not want to do such roles now.

Talking about Hina Khan’s career, she made her acting debut in the year 2009 with the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She played the character of Akshara in this show. Along with this, he has been seen in many serials like ‘Sapna Babul Ka’, ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Waris’, ‘Qayamat’ and ‘Naagin’. Not only this, Hina Khan has also appeared in reality shows like ‘Fear Factor’, ‘Master Chef’, ‘India Banega Manch’.