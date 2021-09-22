Hina Khan with Angad Bedi: Hina Khan shared her next music video clip with actor Angad Bedi She looks hopeful:

Hina Khan is presenting something new for her fans and this time she will be seen with Angad Bedi. Hina Khan has shared some glimpses of her new song ‘Main Bhi Kachra’, in which she looks very impressive.

This song will not only tell the story of romance but also the story of cheating in love. The latest video shared by Hina Khan makes it clear that the story also has a fire of deception, anger and revenge. Hina Khan has said that there is only one day left for the release of this video. The video of Hina Khakhan and Angad Bedi will be released on September 23.





Hina Khan draws attention to her story in the caption and asks, ‘Who is going to cheat in love?’ In this glimpse Hina Khan looks very strong and in Lady Boss Luck. The tattoos on Angad Bedi’s body are attracting the attention of the fans.



Let me tell you that Angad Bedi is very much in discussion about personal life nowadays. Angad is going to be a father for the second time. Hina Khan has just returned from Maldives. He has shared many beautiful pictures there.