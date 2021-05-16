Hina Khan’s New Music Video ‘Pathar Wargi’ is Out: Soothing Lyrics, Heart-breaking Love Make It a Must Watch





Actor Hina Khan’s new music ‘Pathar Wargi’ is lastly out and it’ll strike the proper chord in your coronary heart. Crooned by Ranvir and composed by B Praak, the music stars Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, who’re head over heels in love with one another however are hopeless about their journey. The music introduces us to Hina and Tanmay as they have fun their engagement but it surely stays just for a couple of minutes. Tanmay is proven because the son of a gangster who is not pleased along with his son’s alternative and additional threatens him that she might be killed if he doesn’t go away her. Additionally Learn – Hina Khan Opens Up On Father’s Sudden Demise: The Extra I Suppose About It, The Extra It Pains

The entire music video performs round how Tanmay drives himself away from Hina and the way she is unable to take care of the heartbreak and therefore turns into an alcoholic. The video ends with a body ‘Respect your love earlier than it’s too late’. Additionally Learn – Heartbroken Hina Khan Remembers Late Father: ‘How You Used to Set my Make-up Chair’

The lyrics have been penned down by Jaani, who has earlier penned down songs similar to “Qismat,” “Mann Bharrya,” “Hath Chumme,” “Kaun Hoyega,” “Soch,” “Kya Baat Ay,” and Vicky Kaushal’s “Pachtaoge” amongst others.

Talking in regards to the music, Hina had mentioned, “I used to be in love with the composition as quickly as I heard it. It was coronary heart touching and didn’t want a lot convincing. ‘Patthar Wargi’ is all about falling in love once more, and I’m certain my followers will love this one and bathe this music with the identical love and affection that they at all times give me,” the actor mentioned including, “With the composition to the lyrics, it was all on level. With B Praak’s composition and singing additionally the voice of Ranvir and fantastically penned by Jaani, it was a cherry on the cake. The most effective trio to work with. And Tanmay who’s been a tremendous co-star and made issues so snug for me. Couldn’t have requested for extra.”

In the meantime, final 12 months, she had two releases, Hacked and net present Broken 2.