Hindi and Marathi actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93, Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand co star

Casting was done with wife

Ramesh Dev was cast in Anand along with his wife Seema Dev. Seema Dev is also a well-known name in Hindi and Marathi films. Seema Dev and Ramesh Dev have done over 70 films together but their most memorable film was Anand where they played the role of a doctor couple.

worked in many films

Ramesh Dev appeared in many Hindi films in which films like Rampur Ka Laxman, Kora Kagaz, Toy are prominent. At the same time, he has been a part of the best Marathi films with his wife Seema Dev.

last hindi movie

Ramesh Dev was last seen in Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal Returns. Earlier, he was also seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2. He has worked in more than 250 Hindi films.

prophecy of joy

Interestingly, during Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Ramesh Sippy were not very sure about Rajesh Khanna’s demise in the film. But Ramesh Dev and Seema Dev assure him that it will be Anand Jubilee hit film.

Received 10 thousand rupees

After the success of Anand, Ramesh Sippy gave a reward of 10 thousand rupees to Ramesh Dev and Seema Dev in addition to their fees as their trust in the film proved to be true. Anand is still one of Ramesh Dev’s memorable films. In this film, he played the role of Dr Prakash Kulkarni.

READ Also Prateek Sahajpal Rakesh Bapat Ugly Battle: BBOTT: Rakesh- Prateek's fight creates chaos in the house, members of the house are divided into two parts and there is a lot of confusion - Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat Prateek Sahajpal Ugali

-->