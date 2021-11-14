Hindi cinema folk

sindhu kumari

The whole texture of folk is rhythmic. There is nothing raucous here, nothing frivolous. It is very interesting to see how the stream of folk songs colliding with the shores of faith and tradition has affected cinema and society. Especially the way Hindi cinema has adopted folk themes, it is not only a great dimension of artistic experiment, it is also a wonderful experiment in terms of culture and expression.

From the twentieth century till now, the art that has made the most impact on our life in a short time, we can say that it is cinema. There is no need to say anything separately about how much our activities and life business have been affected by films. The life, tradition and culture of this world of cinema can be seen to have a great impact on all. The way folk songs have influenced films in particular, is a big musical mention in itself. The original meaning of the word ‘Lok’ is – the seer. The word ‘Lok’ is used as a synonym of ‘Jana’ in the Rigveda. When we understand the cultural aspect of folk between the depths of society and tradition, then we are introduced to the whole world of folk songs. While this world of folk songs gave a big base to Hindustani classical music, the era of its trend in soft music and films continues with new experiments till date.

expression of public opinion

For folk songs, we can basically say that it is a simple lyrical expression of the public mind, which is a reflection of the people’s willingness and self-energization and public life. If cinema is the mirror of society, then folk song is the simple expression of society, the true expression of the heart of the people. Which automatically erupts in pure nature. It can also be called joyful music flourishing among the multicolored realm of tradition. Interestingly, the extent and configuration of this world of music is both unwritten, verbal.

The divine and artificial form of folk culture seen in Hindi cinema is somewhere in the shadow of the cultural sublime of the common man. Folk songs have not only given language to the cinematography, but also given the rhythm of expression. One aspect of this cultural affiliation is that of the folk song Hriday ki Vani, which has become more alive with Hindi cinema. Due to this the scope of its public dissemination has also increased. It also has a big hand in increasing the attraction towards folk songs in the younger generation.

world of folk feelings

Hindi cinema has given place to the voice of our elders by including folk songs in their melodious expression, giving their voice a new world. In this way our folk identity and culture have been re-created. The way women have found stamina, especially through folk songs, while grinding mills, pulverizing paddy, grazing cattle and other such labor, this delivery of feeling and expression is amazing. Beyond this, from birth, shaving, sacrifice, marriage, festivals to love, gaiety, longing, lust, hatred and innumerable moments of affection, these songs expressing heartfelt feelings are such a accompaniment, without which Indian folk society can be imagined. cannot be done. The heart of this raging world of emotions was recognized long ago by Hindi cinema. This process of recognition started from the era of black and white and continues unabated till the record of commercial films.

Hindi mind and dialect

The specialty of Hindi language is that its entire construction is based on dialects. The wide mix of diversity from region to climate has shaped the mood of Hindi. In such a situation, maintaining this shade of diversity for Hindi cinema has been a challenge from day one. For this, while films were made on the stories of different regions and societies, folk songs related to every region and dialect were also adopted directly and sometimes with artistic experimentation. The relation of folk songs with Hindi cinema has cultural as well as commercial and cultural side. The queue of such films is very long, in whose success folk songs have a big contribution. Teesri Kasam, Reshma Aur Shera, Naagin, Ek Musafir Ek Haseena, Sehra, Anpadhad, Taj Mahal, Ganga Jamuna, Nadiya Ke Paar, Lamhe, Rudali, etc. are many such films whose identity is from Lok Ter.

Movies, Music and Identity

Actually, the imagination of Hindi cinema is incomplete without folk songs. From Naushad, C Ramachandra, Jaydev, SD Burman to Laxmikant Pyarelal and now Shankar Ehsaan Lai and AR Rahman, there is a plethora of musicians who have created a whole world of cine music with the help of folk songs. Some took the flamboyance of folk music from the beaches of Goa, while some reinvented the soul-touching tunes from the folk traditions of Rajasthan and Punjab. In populating this world, these musicians also got the letters of lyricists like Shailendra, Pandit Naresh Sharma, Kaifi, Majrooh, Shakeel, SH Bihari.

It is worth noting that most of the Hollywood films do not have songs, whereas Indian and especially Hindi cinema is not complete without songs and music. There is a parallel world of music in Hollywood whereas cinema and music in India are so closely intertwined that it has merged the realms of region, tradition and culture into a sea that is like a message of cultural unity between separation. In an age when many of the calligraphic elements of culture are languishing in oblivion, the belief that there is much left in the common world of cinema and folklore is an achievement from which much can be learned.