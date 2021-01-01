Hindi court issues arrest warrant against Saba Kamar: Pakistani court issues arrest warrant against Hindi media actress Saba Kamar
It is said that last year, in 2020, Lahore police had registered a case against Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed under sections of Pakistani law for insulting Masjid Wazir Khan. According to the reported FIR, both the actors (Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed) had violated the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a video of the dance and the act had also created anger among the people of Pakistan. The Punjab government had also sacked two senior officials in the case.
However, Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed later apologized when there was a lot of criticism on social media and even death threats.
Please tell that Saba Kamar worked with the late Bollywood actor Irrfan in the movie ‘Hindi Medium’. She is a popular actress in Pakistan and has done many TV shows besides movies there.
