Hindi court issues arrest warrant against Saba Kamar: Pakistani court issues arrest warrant against Hindi media actress Saba Kamar

Pakistani actress Saba Kamar, who appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, is in big trouble. A local court in Pakistan has reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Saba Kamar. Saba Kamar and several others are said to have been charged with shooting a video of a dance at a historic mosque in Pakistan.

According to PTI, a Lahore magistrate’s court issued bailable warrants against Saba Kamar and Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed, who were constantly avoiding court hearings. The case is set to be heard on October 6.



It is said that last year, in 2020, Lahore police had registered a case against Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed under sections of Pakistani law for insulting Masjid Wazir Khan. According to the reported FIR, both the actors (Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed) had violated the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a video of the dance and the act had also created anger among the people of Pakistan. The Punjab government had also sacked two senior officials in the case.



However, Saba Kamar and Bilal Saeed later apologized when there was a lot of criticism on social media and even death threats.

Please tell that Saba Kamar worked with the late Bollywood actor Irrfan in the movie ‘Hindi Medium’. She is a popular actress in Pakistan and has done many TV shows besides movies there.