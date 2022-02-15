Entertainment

Hindi remake of Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is locked, Harman Baweja bags the rights | Powerful Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ ready for Hindi remake, Harman Baweja took the rights

5 mins ago
by admin
These days the craze of remake films in Bollywood is on the head of the makers. Hollywood films, from Korean films to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films are being remade. In such a situation, now another name has been added. Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the Hindi remake rights of the popular 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. This film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

If reports are to be believed, there are plans to take the film on floors by the middle of 2022. Currently, the work on the script of the film is going on. Some changes are being made in the story keeping in mind the audience of North India.

Many makers were involved in the race to take the Hindi rights of this film, but in the end Harman Baweja has won. At present, no disclosure has been made regarding the casting of the film. But if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Sanya Malhotra has been approached for the main lead role of the film.

READ Also  Ankita Lokhande gave expensive gift to boyfriend, amused vicky jain kiss ankita lokhande | Ankita Lokhande gave such a surprise to her boyfriend, started kissing while wrapped in her arms

english summary

Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the Hindi remake rights for the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. According to the rumors, Sanya Malhotra has been approached for the mainlead role.

READ Also  navjot singh siddhu starts enchanting mantra during election campaign video and mems goes viral on twitter

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:26 [IST]

