Hindi remake of Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is locked, Harman Baweja bags the rights | Powerful Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ ready for Hindi remake, Harman Baweja took the rights

These days the craze of remake films in Bollywood is on the head of the makers. Hollywood films, from Korean films to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films are being remade. In such a situation, now another name has been added. Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the Hindi remake rights of the popular 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. This film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

If reports are to be believed, there are plans to take the film on floors by the middle of 2022. Currently, the work on the script of the film is going on. Some changes are being made in the story keeping in mind the audience of North India.

Many makers were involved in the race to take the Hindi rights of this film, but in the end Harman Baweja has won. At present, no disclosure has been made regarding the casting of the film. But if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Sanya Malhotra has been approached for the main lead role of the film.

The Great Indian Kitchen is directed by Jio Baby. While its Hindi remake will be directed by Aarti Kadav, who has made her debut as a feature film director with the Netflix original Cargo. The name of the Hindi remake is also being told as The Great Indian Kitchen.

The film depicts the patriarchy prevailing within the Indian family and throws light on the everyday life that is affected by it. The film was in the news on social media for a long time regarding its subject.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:26 [IST]