Hindi will be taught in American universities
For this, Fulbright teachers in India will teach this subject for America. Fulbright teacher Gaurav Mishra will teach languages to students as part of the South and Southeast Asian Studies Program from the 2015-16 academic year. Mishra, originally from Uttar Pradesh, will go to an American university in August to teach elementary Hindi. Ruth Vanita, a professor at UM Liberal Studies, said, “This is a rare honor and a great achievement, as only four universities in the country have hired Hindi teachers.” The University will try to make Hindi a regular academic subject. Hindi is a language based entirely on sound, so it is written as it is spoken. Each letter has a sound. ‘
#Hindi #taught #American #universities
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.