For this, Fulbright teachers in India will teach this subject for America. Fulbright teacher Gaurav Mishra will teach languages ​​to students as part of the South and Southeast Asian Studies Program from the 2015-16 academic year. Mishra, originally from Uttar Pradesh, will go to an American university in August to teach elementary Hindi. Ruth Vanita, a professor at UM Liberal Studies, said, “This is a rare honor and a great achievement, as only four universities in the country have hired Hindi teachers.” The University will try to make Hindi a regular academic subject. Hindi is a language based entirely on sound, so it is written as it is spoken. Each letter has a sound. ‘