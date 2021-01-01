Hindu boy marries goat – Video of a Hindu youth marrying a goat according to custom in Pakistan went viral on social media

When you hear the word marriage, a beautiful picture of a beautiful couple will definitely pop up in your mind. But this does not happen everywhere and every time. An amazing case related to marriage is coming up from neighboring Pakistan. When you know this, the ground under your feet will move.

What happened at the wedding?

A shocking incident is unfolding in Pakistan’s Sindh province. In the degree town of Mirpurkhas district in Sindh, a boy from the Bhil community got married in such a manner, after which people cannot speak. The boy married a goat, then the ground slipped under the feet of the best people. The video of a young man marrying a goat is going viral on social media.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the youths from Bhil community also took seven rounds with a goat according to Hindu rituals. The incident took place in Mandaranwala village near Digri, police said. The families of the youths were also present at the wedding. The accused who arranged the marriage has been arrested by the police, while the search for the youth is on.

Such marriages have taken place before

We tell you, this is not the first time an old man in Brazil has claimed to have married a goat. A few years ago there was a case in my country about this. The goat wedding was held on its own at Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand. Such strange things keep happening in this world. If you are aware of any such bizarre incidents, be sure to comment in the comment box.

