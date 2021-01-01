Hindu Sena Sushil Tiwari: Hindu Sena chief Sushil Tiwari arrested: Hindu Sena chief Sushil Tiwari arrested

Sushil, head of the Hindu Military Association, has been arrested in connection with an anti-Muslim rally on Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on August 8. Arriving in the capital Lucknow, Delhi Police arrested him from Sushil’s house late on Friday night. After the arrest, the police force has left for Delhi along with Hindu Army Chief Sushil.

The head of the Hindu army had joined the Bharat Jodo movement.

According to the Delhi Police, an agitation called ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ was organized on August 8 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Joining the movement, Hindu Sena chief Sushil Tiwari made hateful declarations and later returned to his home in Lucknow. During the event, offensive remarks were made on behalf of several defendants against a particular religion.

The first BJP leader was arrested

BJP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay was earlier arrested after evidence came to light in a case involving hate speech. Although the accused refused to utter a hate speech at the initial stage of his arrest, he admitted his mistake after putting forward video evidence. Sushil Tiwari, who was arrested from Lucknow late on Friday night during a police interrogation, told police that a similar event was planned to be held last April, but the event had to be held due to the increasing outbreak of corona. Canceled.