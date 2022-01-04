Hindu students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab of Muslim girl students, SMC meeting will be held

A strange situation arose in front of the management of the Government College in Kopa, Karnataka when a section of students from here allegedly wearing saffron-coloured scarves came to the class to protest against Muslim girls coming wearing hijab. The principal of the college said that there would be a meeting of the SMC on January 10. Representatives of the people will also be involved in it. Whatever the decision will be, everyone will have to accept it.

The Government Degree College, Balagadi, initially allowed students to wear saffron scarves to attend classes. The management had asked the girls not to wear hijab and come. But now he has allowed everyone to come wearing anything they want till January 10.

College principal Anantha Murthy said the decision was taken in a similar meeting three years ago and everyone was following it till now. Murthy said that everything was going well but on Monday some students suddenly came to the class wearing saffron scarves. He objected to the dress of some girl students.

On the other hand, Vinay Koppa, a B.Com student, alleged that Muslim girls were coming to the college wearing hijab. The student said that three years back also a similar dispute had arisen in the college. Then it was decided that no one would come wearing the hijab. But since last few days some girl students are coming to college wearing hijab, so we decided to come to college tomorrow wearing saffron scarf.

The students said that on their request, the college administration requested Muslim girl students several times not to wear the hijab, but she did not agree. He warned that if the issue was not resolved, his protest would intensify in the coming days. Keep in mind that the atmosphere in Karnataka has been enthusiastic about Hindu-Muslim for some time now. Things are getting worse after the Bommai government’s anti-conversion bill. There have been incidents in the past when non-religious people were attacked.