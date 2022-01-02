Hindus worshiped in this 100 year old temple of Pakistan, devotees arrived from many countries including India, know what is special

Hindu pilgrims from India, the US and Gulf countries on Saturday offered prayers at the 100-year-old Maharaja Paramhans ji temple in northwest Pakistan amid tight security. A year ago, the temple was vandalized by people with ties to a radical Islamist party, drawing criticism around the world.

The group of Hindus included around 200 pilgrims from India, 15 from Dubai, the rest from the US and other Gulf countries. The temple and ‘samadhi’ of Paramhans ji in Teri village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district were renovated last year following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Officials said the Indian pilgrims crossed the Wagah border and were escorted to the temple by security forces.

600 personnel were deployed for security around the temple and tomb of Paramhans ji. The event was organized by Pakistani Hindu Council in association with Pakistan International Airlines. Hindu Council officials said the rituals would go on throughout the night till Sunday afternoon.

Markets near the temple were seen buzzing with tourists and children from the Hindu group were seen playing cricket with local children. In-charge of legal affairs of the Hindu community, Rohit Kumar praised the government of Pakistan for the arrangements made there. “Today’s worship at the temple by Hindu devotees is a positive message for India,” he said. He also called it important from the perspective of promoting peace and religious harmony.

Maharaja Paramhans died in Teri village

Maharaja Paramhans died in 1919 in Teri village. This is where his tomb is also located. It is said that the shrine was established here in 1920. In Teri village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people come to pay obeisance at the tomb of Swami Paramhans along with the temple. Even after partition, devotees from many other countries including India have been visiting here.