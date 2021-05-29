Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 for 21 Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman Posts





Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited functions for recruitment to the submit of Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman. candidates can apply to the posts by way of the prescribed format on or earlier than 15 July 2021.

Essential Dates:

(*2*)Final date for submission of software: 15 July 2021

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Electrician Grade 2 – 20 Posts

Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 – 1 Publish

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Electrician Grade 2 – ITI Electrician with 4 years expertise/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years expertise.

Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 – ITI Electrician with 4 years expertise/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years expertise.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – beneath 30 years

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 18180-3%-37310/-

Obtain Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Web site

Find out how to apply for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their functions by way of the offline mode newest by 15 July 2021. The functions ought to be reached to the Hindustan Copper Limited, Tamra Bhawan, 1, Ashutosh Chowdhary Avenue, Kolkata – 700019.

