Hindustani bhau arrested Mumbai students protest for online 10th 12 exam who is hindustani bhau.

Hindustani Bhau video viral

In this viral video Hindustani Bhau is saying that playing is happening. It should not happen. The decision to cancel the exam should be taken by the government. If this does not happen then I will agitate with the girl students at Varsha Gaikwad’s door. This movement will continue till they get justice. If I want to put you in jail, then put it. I don’t care who can do what I want to do.

Street protests after Hindustani Bhau said?

Regarding this whole matter, Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok says that it would be investigated Along with this, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has ordered an inquiry regarding this whole matter.

Ruckus over Hindustani Bhau’s speech

It is being told that along with Mumbai, students in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad have also demonstrated against the government to fulfill their demand. At present, the decision remains on this whole matter that the 10th examination will start from 25 February and the 12th examination will start from 14 February.

Who is Hindustani Bhau, know here

Let us tell you that Hindustani Bhau has been popular for many years due to his videos. Where he keeps presenting his views on the matter of the country, the world and Bollywood through videos. Through this, Hindustani Bhau’s entry in Bigg Boss 13 was made as a wild card contestant. Although Hindustani Bhau was a journalist before becoming a YouTuber. Hindustani Bhau is known for his style and style of speaking in his videos.