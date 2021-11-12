Hindutva VS Hinduism Sambit Patra Got Epic Reply From Congress Abhay Dubey As He Compares Priyanka Gandhi With Radhe Ma

There was a fierce debate between Sambit Patra and Abhay Dubey regarding Hinduism and Hindutva. The BJP spokesperson also compared Priyanka Gandhi with Radhe Maa in the debate.

Congress came under attack from opposition parties like BJP after Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva with ISIS and Boko Haram. After Salman Khurshid, now Rahul Gandhi is also in a lot of discussion about his statement. After all, what is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, are they one thing? These things were also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Dangal’, where BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey also had a fierce debate. In the midst of the debate, Sambit Patra also compared Priyanka Gandhi to Radhe Maa.

Referring to the statements of PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had said in Canada that Hinduism is not a religion, it is a way of life. Mohan Bhagwat had also said from the forum of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life. That’s why Rahul Gandhi said that our Hinduism is different from our Sanatani Hinduism.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Abhay Dubey further said, “They did not read the Ramayana, in which the Kalnemi demon was told by Ravana to chant the name of Ram and stop Hanuman from bringing Sanjeevani. If the Bharatiya Janata Party had read the Ramayana, they must have got some education from them. Sambit Patra also responded to the talk of the Congress spokesperson.

The BJP spokesperson said, “We are Italians, from where will we read Ramayana, these are Hindustani. He is reciting this verse here today. These are the same people who said in the Supreme Court that do not listen to the issue of Lord Ram’s temple as elections are about to come. These are the same people who denied the existence of Lord Rama. When elections come, they put saffron patakas around their necks.”

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi, Sambit Patra further said, “I could not understand for three days before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 whether she was Priyanka Gandhi or Radhe Maa. After three days it was found that this is Priyanka Gandhi. Responding to him, Abhay Dubey said, “You can’t understand. Modi ji is doing circumambulation of Badrinath wearing shoes, where is it written? You do not practice religion, you pretend to be religion.