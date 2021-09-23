His Agenda Threatens As Biden Huddles Divisions With Democrats

The path remains unclear as Democrats note a tangle of fiscal and political deadlines, with no clear public strategy, but party leaders remained publicly active on Wednesday.

Understand the Infrastructure Bill One trillion dollar package passed. The Senate passed a comprehensive bipartisan infrastructure package on August 10, capping weeks of intense talks and debate over the biggest federal investment in the country’s old public works system in more than a decade. final vote. The final tally in the Senate was 69 in favor of 30. The legislation, which will still have to pass the House, will touch almost every aspect of the US economy and strengthen the country’s response to the warming of the planet. Main areas of expenditure. Overall, the bipartisan plan focuses on spending on transportation, utilities and pollution cleanup. transportation . About $110 billion will be spent on roads, bridges and other transportation projects; $25 billion for airports; and $66 billion for the railways, providing Amtrak with the most funding it has received since its founding in 1971. utilities . The senators envisioned $65 billion to help connect rural communities to high-speed Internet and sign up low-income city residents who can’t afford it, and to western water infrastructure. Includes $8 billion. pollution cleaning : About $21 billion will be spent on cleaning up abandoned wells and mines and Superfund sites.



“We are on time – that’s all I will say,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters after meeting with Mr Biden for more than an hour. “We’re calm, and all is well, and we’re almost done.”

But Democrats recognized that the process was painful.

“When you’ve got 50 votes and no one to lose, and you have three extras in the House, there’s a lot of give and take — that’s just the way,” said Independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. He is the chairman of the budget committee. “It’s tough. But I think at the end of the day we’ll be fine.”

At the root of the impasse is a leadership commitment to a group of moderate Democrats that the House will take the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate by Monday. Liberal House Democrats say they will vote on the measure unless their priority legislation is first approved by both the House and Senate.

Those Democrats say the infrastructure bill, which omitted most of their top priorities, including key provisions to tackle climate change, cannot be separated from a $3.5 trillion package that includes many of those elements, such as Change in electrical power. Beyond the climate parts, the social policy measure would, among many other things, expand child care and child tax credits, expand free preschool and community college, and strengthen Medicare.

But key centrists in the Senate have balked at the package that Democrats plan to pursue using a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation that protects it from a filibuster. Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kirsten Cinema of Arizona both voted to begin work on the $3.5 trillion measure, but have since warned they would not support spending that much.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden urged the holdouts to specify exactly what they would support, so Democrats could unite behind a plan that could pass.