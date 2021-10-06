His Downtown Hits Are Now Sharing the Broadway Stage

Tina Satter I stumbled upon this transcript and was like, I think this might be a play. How wonderful it was, how it was on the page. There was the coughing, the stuttering, the real twist in the discussion of cats, revelations – because it was questioning in nature. Felt it all there.

Lucas Hannath I’ve always been under the impression that nothing was cut, right?

setter Didn’t cut anything.

HNATH With me, it’s not a transcript at all. There is a lot of material. So there is not only cutting, but also rearrangement. I break the text down into very small pieces, these little scraps, and then I turn them around and organize them into the story I think we’re telling.

collins-hughes How long did the reality winner’s actual interview with FBI agents last?

setter We are not quite sure. The way we do it, it’s only a little over an hour. So this is strange. I mean, finally time quote, [one of the agent characters] Ends the play by saying that he stopped recording at 5:17 pm

collins-hughes You both use the tone of surrealism to get at the realities that are sometimes painful and at times angry.

setter It’s a very current component of how we think about it in play: What am I, and then we, as a collective, are imagining reality feeling each other? The real real reality is, like, you’re talking about monkeys and then you’re asked again about the crime you’ve committed and trying to avoid saying that you did. The surrealism of that tension moving through his head just felt like we had to do something constantly. To me it felt like that filmy, surreal thing you could feel in your body as if you were being traumatized in another. So we were interested in: can it be done on this very simple platform?

HNATH What seems so distinctive in your piece is the physical protocol. I suspected it strongly of seeing that you would have physically done some research into what FBI agents do when they are securing a position.

setter I must admit that we didn’t do any research. I was really like, what does this script give me? once it was cast and we were meeting in a room, all three [actors playing] As Male Agent and Emily in reality, that was the question: should we? We all have these FBI idioms on our faces. We know that stuff. But we really wanted to feel what he was getting into as an actor.