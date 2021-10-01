His film is one of the Weirdest Award Winners of the Year. deal with it.

Sitting in a French-enough bistro the day before the first screening of “Titan” at the New York Film Festival, DuCournau was the most commonly used word for “fearless” or another scary-sounding adjective critics didn’t use. . The word was “love.”

“The whole point with my film is to make you feel what the characters feel, but to make you feel loved, it’s hard to feel it physically” cinematically, she said. “So I decided to do it as a challenge and asked: Can you do it with love?”

Rousselle also used the term to describe the film in a separate interview: “You have this beautiful love story between my character, who has never been in love before, and a father who doesn’t think he will again.” can love ever and they find out what love means and what love means,” she said. Is Film.”

At 37 years old, after only two feature films, Ducornau, a Paris native, has already become a genre film sensation. In the view of Alexandra West, author of “Films of the New French Extremity: Visceral Horror and National Identity”, DuCournau’s work is “extreme and absurd but also human” and is “part of the driving force behind things to come for cinema.” “