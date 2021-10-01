His film is one of the Weirdest Award Winners of the Year. deal with it.
It is when Alexia’s breasts start leaking motor oil that it is for no fault that the father of her child was a fraudulent Cadillac, having rough sex after an erotic car show, the night she committed a sexual assault. The boy was killed by stabbing him in the ear.
Before she goes on a killing spree, breaks her nose and disguises herself as the missing son of a Fire Chief on steroids who agrees: he is her child.
It’s a glimpse into the traumatic events in “Titan,” Julia DuCournau’s audacious splatter-play that opened Friday. The film is winning awards and critical acclaim for its comedic narcissism and gender transcendence – and for its crude performance by newcomer Agathe Roussel as Alexia, who is attracted to cars.
“Titan” has also been garnering dropped jaws and screams from filmmakers, who are disrespectful to the story of a woman who, as DuCournau put it, “in her impulses and dead material.” who is metal” but who “step by step begins to come into contact with his humanity.” One reviewer called it “the most shocking film of 2021”.
Sitting in a French-enough bistro the day before the first screening of “Titan” at the New York Film Festival, DuCournau was the most commonly used word for “fearless” or another scary-sounding adjective critics didn’t use. . The word was “love.”
“The whole point with my film is to make you feel what the characters feel, but to make you feel loved, it’s hard to feel it physically” cinematically, she said. “So I decided to do it as a challenge and asked: Can you do it with love?”
Rousselle also used the term to describe the film in a separate interview: “You have this beautiful love story between my character, who has never been in love before, and a father who doesn’t think he will again.” can love ever and they find out what love means and what love means,” she said. Is Film.”
At 37 years old, after only two feature films, Ducornau, a Paris native, has already become a genre film sensation. In the view of Alexandra West, author of “Films of the New French Extremity: Visceral Horror and National Identity”, DuCournau’s work is “extreme and absurd but also human” and is “part of the driving force behind things to come for cinema.” “
“She’s challenging the audience and getting the audience to react to the cinema and talk to each other,” West said. “It’s exciting.”
Director M. Night Shyamalan took notice: DuCournau directed two episodes of the macabre AppleTV+ series “Servant”, for which he is an executive producer. “Julia DuCournau killed it. Brooding, shocking and cinematic,” hey tweeted.
Reviews for “Titan” have been mostly celebratory (Entertainment Weekly called it “outrageously good”) while still maintaining its eerie bravado (“The work of a crazy visionary.” IndieWire wrote). Others wondered: to what end? In his review for The Times, AO Scott wrote: “For all its carefree style and velocity, ‘Titan’ doesn’t know where it wants to go.”
In July, “Titan” was the surprise winner of the Palme d’Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It was the first time a woman won the award since Jane Campion for “The Piano” in 1993. DuCournau said she was in disbelief until she hugged Sharon Stone and let go. Then the actress asked how is it feeling.
“I said, I’m not sure yet, but this sounds like history?” Ducornau said. “She started laughing the way Sharon Stone can laugh without stress and without tension and super radiant, and she said, darling, this Is History.”
DuKornau was caught off guard at the start of the ceremony when Jury President Spike Lee was asked to name the first prize winner, but instead accidentally discovered that “Titan” was the first prize winner. He later said he “messed up,” and apologized to the festival’s organizers.
“It was hard to find humor in it at the moment,” Ducornau said. “But in retrospect, I find it too much.”
DuCournau said she knows she wants a non-professional person to play Alexia. After her casting director found Rousselle on Instagram, DuCournau said, she returned to Roussell several times in the six months before landing the job, and they worked together for a year before shooting.
To prepare for the physically demanding role involving extreme transformations, Rousseau studied dancing and boxing, and grueling monologues from other films and shows, such as the “Twin Peaks” graveyard speech given by Laura Palmer’s best friend. Learn.
Roussel also spent up to eight hours getting in and out of makeup and prosthetics, showing off her large breasts, expanded belly size, and three different noses (for a look-if-you-dare-nose-breaking scene). ) Given. It helped that she served as the preferred model for her androgyny.
“Gender was never relevant to me,” Roussel said. “When I used to work in fashion I would take my clothes off for a fitting and they would say, you have boobs? I would say yes, deal with it.”
Beneath the Gore is a film that is affectionate in its investigation of love and family, made by a director who cares deeply about family, identity, and the lives of women.
Women in change, indeed. DuCournau explores this in his short film “Junior” (2011) about a teenager whose body develops from a tomboy to a girl-girl. He explored the transformations again in his debut film, “Raw” (2017), a blood-soaked story about a young woman who transforms from vegetarian to carnivore to cannibal.
She does it again in “Titan” with Alexia, a woman whose pregnancy (thanks to that Cadillac) and whose tendency to kill randomly is linked to a titanium plate doctors put in her head after a car accident. Granted, she survived as a girl. (“Titan” is French for “titanium”.)
“Titan” opened in France in July, and Roussel said he was pleased with the response to “the dreary crowd of high school kids who play video games and have blue hair”. Some have seen the film multiple times, she said.
Roussel thought the film could be important for teens “because it goes through the question of how you want to be and who you can be and how you can survive and how much control you can have in your life,” he said. “It’s free for them.”
DuCornau said that as she contemplates her next project, she found inspiration in the work of photographer Nan Goldin and directors Stanley Kubrick, Pier Paolo Pasolini, and in particular David Cronenberg. In his films – such as “Crash”, about people affected by car accidents – he stated that “anything that people find repugnant can be depicted as human.”
“A vision that is beyond expectations inspires me a lot,” she said.
