His Friend Attacked Naseeruddin Shah With Knife Om Puri Saved His Life

New Delhi. Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah come in the count of veteran actors in Bollywood. Both are such good actors. Equally good friends. The two have a long-standing friendship. Om Puri has once proved his friendship too. Once Om Puri himself clashed with the attacker to save the life of Naseeruddin Shah. The incident took place outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Know this whole story.

Om Puri saved his life

Actually, this incident happened in 1997. Naseeruddin Shah was attacked by an old friend of his. Naseeruddin Shah has also mentioned this incident in his autobiography. In the book, Naseeruddin had told that he was attacked and at that time Om Puri caught hold of the attacker with a swoop and burst. He also got hurt in this accident. After which it was Ompuri who took him to the hospital.

The attacker was a friend of Naseeruddin Shah

The man who attacked Naseeruddin Shah. The actor had told about him that the man who attacked him. That was his friend Jaspal. For some time a quarrel was going on between them. Om Puri was there with him. Jaspal also said hello to him.

Then he realized that someone had pricked him with some sharp object. Then he saw that the knife in Jaspal’s hands was covered in blood. As soon as Jaspal reached to attack them again. Om Puri overpowered them. After which he was taken to Kapoor Hospital.

both had studied together

Let us tell you that Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah have studied acting together. Both used to study together at the Film and Television Institute of India. Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri are very much liked in the industry due to their superb acting. Om Puri passed away in the year 2017. At the same time, Naseeruddin Shah is still active in the film industry.