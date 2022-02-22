Hispanic Texas land commissioner candidate vows to defund schools teaching CRT



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Victor Avila, a first-generation Mexican-American immigrant, former ICE agent and candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, has announced that, if elected, he would cut off funding from any Texas educational institution that teaches critical race theory (CRT).

“Critical race theory is erosive,” Avila first said in a statement to Gadget Clock. “As a first-generation Mexican-American immigrant, I value the importance of educating our children about our country’s history and the history of other countries. Nevertheless, CRT fails to promote inclusion and integration. Instead, this theory encourages division among our children.”

Avila added, “Allocating any money to this program enables the extreme left to promote their political agenda in our school.” “As Land Commissioner of Texas, I will continue to fight for every family and protect our children by cutting off all funding to the CRT.”

The position of Land Commissioner in Texas involves overseeing billions of dollars in school funding, among many other things.

Lawyers say the goal of the anti-CRT bill is to eliminate inequality, not free speech

Avila, a retired special agent in the Homeland Security Investigation Unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, lamented that when she joined a school board’s diversity council, members assumed she was liberal because of her ethnicity.

“Despite being very conservative, when I joined Carol ISD [Independent School District] Diversity Council, they assumed I was a liberal because I was Hispanic, “Avila told Gadget Clock.” What I saw shocked me. Our children were being taught the hateful ideology of the Left. I raised my voice, sounded the alarm and joined the fight with fellow parents. “

“Now I’m running for the Texas Land Commissioner – an office chaired by the School Land Board that oversees more than $ 10 billion in education funding,” added Avila. “As Texas Land Commissioner, the school land board will no longer fund the rubber-stamp. If a school teaches critical race theory or any of its erosive concepts, the funds will not go out of the board and the funds will be withheld as long as we believe in taxpayer dollars.” Will be used properly. “

Virginia school districts refuse to teach critical race theory even in the face of evidence

Parents and grassroots leaders have raised concerns Critical race theory – In public schools – a framework that involves the building blocks of society to discover systemic racism under the surface.

School officials often deny that CRT has an impact on K-12 education, claiming that the term refers to a law school class, although the basic concepts of CRT originated in K-12 educational settings. Proponents of CRT claim that opposition to CRT is tantamount to silencing teachers and obstructing history lessons.

As ICE Special Agent, Avila is a recognized diplomat and occasionally communicates in Spain, Portugal and Mexico, conducting criminal investigations against drug trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking / smuggling, financial fraud, commercial fraud and terrorism, according to her website.

Avila was wounded by multiple gunshot wounds and survived a violent attack by the Mexican Los Jetas drug cartel while on a special assignment south of the border. Her partner, Special Agent Jamie Zapata, has died, and Avila has dedicated herself to the memory of her fallen partner.

Outgoing Commissioner George P. Fewer than 12 candidates have entered the race to replace Bush as Texas land commissioner, challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a March 1 primary.