World

Hispanic Texas land commissioner candidate vows to defund schools teaching CRT

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hispanic Texas land commissioner candidate vows to defund schools teaching CRT
Written by admin
Hispanic Texas land commissioner candidate vows to defund schools teaching CRT

Hispanic Texas land commissioner candidate vows to defund schools teaching CRT

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Victor Avila, a first-generation Mexican-American immigrant, former ICE agent and candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, has announced that, if elected, he would cut off funding from any Texas educational institution that teaches critical race theory (CRT).

“Critical race theory is erosive,” Avila first said in a statement to Gadget Clock. “As a first-generation Mexican-American immigrant, I value the importance of educating our children about our country’s history and the history of other countries. Nevertheless, CRT fails to promote inclusion and integration. Instead, this theory encourages division among our children.”

Avila added, “Allocating any money to this program enables the extreme left to promote their political agenda in our school.” “As Land Commissioner of Texas, I will continue to fight for every family and protect our children by cutting off all funding to the CRT.”

The position of Land Commissioner in Texas involves overseeing billions of dollars in school funding, among many other things.

Lawyers say the goal of the anti-CRT bill is to eliminate inequality, not free speech

Victor Avila, Texas Land Commissioner Candidate

Victor Avila, Texas Land Commissioner Candidate
(Victor Avila)

Avila, a retired special agent in the Homeland Security Investigation Unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, lamented that when she joined a school board’s diversity council, members assumed she was liberal because of her ethnicity.

“Despite being very conservative, when I joined Carol ISD [Independent School District] Diversity Council, they assumed I was a liberal because I was Hispanic, “Avila told Gadget Clock.” What I saw shocked me. Our children were being taught the hateful ideology of the Left. I raised my voice, sounded the alarm and joined the fight with fellow parents. “

READ Also  Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94 – Gadget Clock

“Now I’m running for the Texas Land Commissioner – an office chaired by the School Land Board that oversees more than $ 10 billion in education funding,” added Avila. “As Texas Land Commissioner, the school land board will no longer fund the rubber-stamp. If a school teaches critical race theory or any of its erosive concepts, the funds will not go out of the board and the funds will be withheld as long as we believe in taxpayer dollars.” Will be used properly. “

Virginia school districts refuse to teach critical race theory even in the face of evidence

Parents and grassroots leaders have raised concerns Critical race theory – In public schools – a framework that involves the building blocks of society to discover systemic racism under the surface.

School officials often deny that CRT has an impact on K-12 education, claiming that the term refers to a law school class, although the basic concepts of CRT originated in K-12 educational settings. Proponents of CRT claim that opposition to CRT is tantamount to silencing teachers and obstructing history lessons.

Victor Avila, Texas Land Commissioner Candidate

Victor Avila, Texas Land Commissioner Candidate
(Victor Avila)

As ICE Special Agent, Avila is a recognized diplomat and occasionally communicates in Spain, Portugal and Mexico, conducting criminal investigations against drug trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking / smuggling, financial fraud, commercial fraud and terrorism, according to her website.

Avila was wounded by multiple gunshot wounds and survived a violent attack by the Mexican Los Jetas drug cartel while on a special assignment south of the border. Her partner, Special Agent Jamie Zapata, has died, and Avila has dedicated herself to the memory of her fallen partner.

READ Also  Biden claims he's not looking for an 'ideological' Supreme Court Justice

Outgoing Commissioner George P. Fewer than 12 candidates have entered the race to replace Bush as Texas land commissioner, challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a March 1 primary.

#Hispanic #Texas #land #commissioner #candidate #vows #defund #schools #teaching #CRT

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Mike Pence: Donald Trump is 'wrong' to say presidential 2020 election could be overturned

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment