Historic Cherry Lane Theater Sold for $11 Million

The Cherry Lane Theater, New York’s oldest Off Broadway theater, has been sold to the Lucille Lortel Theater Foundation for $ 11 million, the theater announced Monday.

“It was a great race,” Angelina Fiordellisi, the theater’s executive director, said in a statement. “To stand on the stage where so many of our greatest artists, theater teams and providers have stood, is to know what the history of theater looks like.”

The new owner will be the Lucille Lortel Theater Foundation, which is a few blocks from the Cherry Lane Theater on Christopher Street and has managed the building for the past decade. The sale includes the main stage with 179 seats and a studio theater with 60 seats.

Fiordellisi, who has run the nonprofit theater for 97 years since acquiring the building in 1996, will continue to lead the nonprofit production group Cherry Lane Alternative, which will have readings – and possibly productions – in the studio space of the theater.