World

Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames
Written by admin
Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames

Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to the dramatic footage and reports posted on social media, the club house of the Michigan Country Club where many of the best golfers in the world played on Thursday morning.

The roof of the building collapsed when a fire broke out at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan on Thursday morning.

The roof of the building collapsed when a fire broke out at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan on Thursday morning.
(WJBK)

The video shows firefighters battling a blaze that quickly spread as black smoke billowed into the air from the attic of the Oakland Hills Country Club building.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the roof of the wooden structure eventually collapsed.

Tiger Woods, Son Charlie set impressive record at 2nd local PNC Championships

A spokesman for the Bloomfield Township Fire Department told FOX2 that a call to report the fire arrived at 10 a.m. and sent all its firefighters to the scene.

Minutes later, the Southfield Fire Department was called in to help, the TV station reported.

The onset of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported, the report said.

For Phil Mickelson, verbs speak louder than words

Oakland Hills Country Club is located 15 miles north of Detroit and between two golf courses.

Originally founded in 1916, the club has hosted six US Open Championships, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Rider Cup.

Golf legends, including Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicholas, have all played on the club’s course.

The roof of the building collapsed when a fire broke out at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan on Thursday morning.

The roof of the building collapsed when a fire broke out at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan on Thursday morning.
(WJBK)

READ Also  40,000 Bunk Beds By New Jersey-Based Angel Line Recalled After Toddler’s Death – Gadget Clock

According to local news site Mlive.com, in 2019, the club launched a $ 12.1 million reform project to lure the USGA and PGA to bring another major to the South Course.

In January, the club won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042, the Detroit Free Press reported.

According to the newspaper, the white clubhouse was filled with golf tournament memorabilia and art, a century ago.

#Historic #Michigan #country #club #flames

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  South Carolina deputies shoot man after shotgun carjacking attempt

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment