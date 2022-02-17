Historic Michigan country club goes up in flames



According to the dramatic footage and reports posted on social media, the club house of the Michigan Country Club where many of the best golfers in the world played on Thursday morning.

The video shows firefighters battling a blaze that quickly spread as black smoke billowed into the air from the attic of the Oakland Hills Country Club building.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the roof of the wooden structure eventually collapsed.

A spokesman for the Bloomfield Township Fire Department told FOX2 that a call to report the fire arrived at 10 a.m. and sent all its firefighters to the scene.

Minutes later, the Southfield Fire Department was called in to help, the TV station reported.

The onset of the fire is still unknown. No injuries were reported, the report said.

Oakland Hills Country Club is located 15 miles north of Detroit and between two golf courses.

Originally founded in 1916, the club has hosted six US Open Championships, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Rider Cup.

Golf legends, including Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicholas, have all played on the club’s course.

According to local news site Mlive.com, in 2019, the club launched a $ 12.1 million reform project to lure the USGA and PGA to bring another major to the South Course.

In January, the club won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042, the Detroit Free Press reported.

According to the newspaper, the white clubhouse was filled with golf tournament memorabilia and art, a century ago.