History Of Twitter: Odeo flopped because of Apple, then came the idea of ​​Twttr which finally became Twitter

The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now become the new owner of Twitter. The deal between Musk and Twitter has been done for about $ 44 billion, after which the 16-year-old social media company will turn into a private company. But do you know how and when the journey started from a podcasting platform and reached Twitter. In which a company with technical skills like Apple gave a tough competition in the beginning. Let us know how the journey from Odeo to Twttr and then to Twitter was completed.

How Odeo Podcasting Company started – Former Google employees Evan Williams and Biz Stone started a startup which was a podcasting platform. The name of this podcasting platform was Odeo, in which Jack Dorsey and Noan Glass also worked together. This Odeo podcasting platform was started in 2005. This podcasting platform used to broadcast any message through mobile number by converting it to MP3.

The first office built in Noan Glass’s apartment Odeo’s first office was opened in Noan Glass’s apartment. Actually Noan used to run a company called Blogger which he sold to Google and with that money bought a nice house which led to the opening of Odeo’s first office in his vacant apartment. After the increase in the number of employees in Odeo, it was shifted to a new office.

Apple launches iTunes podcasting To compete with Odeo, Apple launched its podcasting platform iTunes in 2005. Apple first announced that iTunes would include a podcasting platform built into each of the 200 million iPods that Apple would eventually sell. It was at this point that Noan Glass and Evan Williams realized that their Odeo podcast was not being heard as much as they had imagined.

Many features not used in Odeo – Odeo’s market began to shrink after the launch of Apple’s iTunes. Cook, a member of the Odeo team, says that most of the features that were tested for Odeo were not even used. Because Noal Glass and Williams were beginning to realize that people weren’t listening to podcasts as much as they thought.

Start of Twttr – Evan Williams understood that Odeo’s future was not in podcasting. He demanded new suggestions from his fellow employees. At the same time, Noan Glass turned to Jack Dorsey, who was also the company’s best employee and co-founder. When Jack told about Twttr which was, well, something fascinating. In February 2006, Noan Glass, Jack Dorsey and a German developer, Florian Weber, presented Twttr’s plan to all members of the company. Evan Williams was skeptical of the plan but put Noan Glass in charge of the project.

When did Twitter start? The idea of ​​Twitter came to the team after hearing the word Flickr, after which they called this blue bird dream company as twttr. Jack Dorsey made the first tweet on March 21, 2006, in which he wrote – ‘Just set up my twttr’ Let me tell you

It was launched in July 2006. By July 15, 2006, Twitter’s microblogging service was officially made available to the general public (Twitter users).

Later in October 2006, Williams, Stone and Dorsey acquired most of its assets from Odeo’s investors and shareholders, as the company had moved from twttr to Twitter.