History will repeat, 1983 World Cup players will sit together to watch Ranveer Singh’s ’83 The Film!’ The players of the 1983 World Cup will sit together and watch Ranveer Singh’s ’83 The Film!’

The history of the 1983 Cricket World Cup has once again been kept in front of the public in the form of a film. Let us tell you that Kabir Khan’s film 83 will be released on the big screen on December 24, but its screening is going on continuously. At this time, the reviews of the film are coming out which are wonderful in you. But now the news that is coming out about this film and 1983 real stars can make you happy.

It is reported that on Wednesday, finally the players of India’s historic victory in the 1983 World Cup series are going to gather again at one place to watch the film together. Kabir Khan has worked hard for this moment.

Kabir Khan said that.. “Can you imagine what it means? All the players who brought us to that cup will be watching this program again on screen, with 12 actors playing them on screen. “

