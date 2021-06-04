Hit by COVID-19 and travel bans, Chennai’s seven-decade-old luggage chain Witco shuts down-Business News , GadgetClock



Witco’s managing director stated it’s unlikely that travel would return to the mannequin and scale that existed earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic

After seven a long time of its launch, luggage chain Witco has shut down its enterprise as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Within the state of Tamil Nadu, it had shops in Chennai, Trichy and Kozhikode.

In a message posted on its web site, the corporate knowledgeable its prospects that the enterprise has closed. Stating that the choice to close down their enterprise was not straightforward, Witco stated it was not sustainable as a result of ban on worldwide travel and the pandemic.

Historical past, significance and different particulars about Witco

Witco was began in 1951 by MPC Mohamed as a partnership agency, with the primary retailer of Witco or West India Plastic Buying and selling Co being opened at North Chennai’s George City. From a single 500-square-feet retailer, the corporate expanded its operations and opened shops in different states as properly.

Witco had began its operation in travel items, plasticware, equipment and later additionally began dealing in baggage. The consumer checklist of Witco included manufacturers like Nike, American Tourister, Puma, Wildcraft, Fiorelli, Blues & Blues, and Case Logic.

The corporate was important notably in Chennai the place it occupied a 60 p.c share within the premium luggage market. It was a dependable model for these travelling overseas because the Founding father of Avtar Profession Creators Dr Saundarya Rajesh stated that many individuals from Chennai used to go to Witco shops after receiving H1B visas.

Witco’s Managing Director VP Harris stated that they don’t have the cash to maintain the enterprise afloat. Harris additionally stated it’s unlikely that travel would return to the mannequin and scale that existed earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic.