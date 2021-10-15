hit-on-face-of-australian-player-sophie-molineux-did-blood-vomiting-came-back-with-bandage-on-face-during-indw-vs-ausw-match-watch-video – Australian Players Vomiting of blood after hitting the ball in the mouth, the kangaroo player came back to field again with a bandage; Watch Video

In the last ODI match of the series between the Indian women’s cricket team and Australia, the ball was hit on the mouth of Kangaroo player Sophie Molyneux. After this she started vomiting blood on the ground itself. Despite the injury, she again landed on the field with a badge in her mouth.

The Indian women’s cricket team defeated Australia on Sunday to stop their winning streak from the last 26 matches. India won this exciting match by two wickets. At the same time, a painful accident also happened with Australian player Sophie Molineux during this match.

During the match, a throw from the boundary line hit him straight on his face and he was seen vomiting blood on the field itself.

The video of this incident was shared on the Twitter handle of Cricket Australia. Let us tell you that this incident happened during the 39th over of the Indian innings. When Deepti Sharma and Indian captain Mithali Raj were batting.

On the last ball of the 39th over, Deepti Sharma played a shot towards fine leg off Australia’s bowler Sutherland. Stella Campbell, fielding the ball at the boundary line, caught it and threw it hard towards the wicket. Australian fielder Sophie Molyneux got injured while collecting the ball. The ball hit his face straight.

After this, blood started coming out of his mouth. He was also seen vomiting blood on the field. After that she left the field. But after some time Sophie again returned to the field for fielding.

Whose photo surfaced on Cricket Australia’s Instagram page. In this photo, the Kangaroo player was seen fielding in the field by wrapping the bandage with the lips sealed.

Significantly, in this match, the Indian team won by 2 wickets in a successful chase of 265 runs. Although India definitely lost the series 2-1, but due to this defeat of Australia, their victory chariot of winning the last 26 consecutive matches was stopped by Mithali Raj’s team. This was Mithali Raj’s 85th ODI win as captain and she is also the woman captain to have won the most ODI matches in the world.