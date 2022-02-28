Hit & Run case the government increased the compensation amount up to 8 times now you get up to Rs 2 lakh

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had told in the Rajya Sabha that in 2019, 536 people died in the hit and run case in the national capital Delhi. While 1,655 people were injured.

Hit and Run Compensation: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification ordering that, now a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the family of the person who died in the hit and run case. Till now this subsidy amount used to be only 25 thousand rupees. Keeping in mind the increasing cases of hit and run, the government has increased the compensation amount by 8 times to Rs 2 lakh, so that the kin of the deceased can get financial help.

At the same time, the person injured in the hit and run case will be given a compensation of 25000 thousand rupees. Which till now used to be Rs 12,500. According to the Ministry of Road Transport, this rule will be applicable from 1 April 2022.

Victim will have cashless treatment – Provisions have also been made for compensation to the victims of road accidents. Cashless treatment will now be given to the injured. The government has formed a standing committee regarding this. In which the Ministry of Road Transport, DFS, DEA will be involved. At the same time, the General Insurance Council and heads of insurance companies will also be in it.

This committee will decide the process of compensation, its claim and verification. The special thing is that its unit will also be at the district level. Which will settle the claim of the victim and family members in 30 days. It has been named Hit and Run Motor Accident Scheme 2022.