Hithe Yohani Bollywood behind Manik: Viral song Hithe Yohani behind Manik wants to work in Bollywood

In the last few days, Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka DeSilva’s song ‘Manike Mala Hithe’ has gone viral on social media. After the song went viral, Yohani has become very popular not only in Sri Lanka but also in India. Now seeing her own popularity in India, Yohani wants to work in the Indian film industry and also in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Yohani said that she wants to work with Bollywood’s top singers and musicians. Yohani had come to India a few days back when she was asked about Bollywood. Yohani said she wants to work with big Indian singers and musicians like AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Badshah.



While her song went viral overnight, Yohani said it was a very fun experience. He said he is very happy with the love and support he has received from the people. Yohani said he still can’t believe his songs are so popular. Now Yohani is preparing to tour different countries of the world with her band. Now it will be interesting to see when this talented singer sings for Indian films.