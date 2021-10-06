HMD’s Nokia $249.99 T20 . Entering Android tablet with

After years of focusing on phones, HMD is releasing its first Android tablet under the Nokia brand name – something we haven’t seen since the real Nokia launched the N1 Android tablet in 2014.

The T20 is a 10.4-inch tablet designed to be used for working and studying from home. Prices start at $249.99 in the US where it will be available from November 17th, while in the UK the tablet will be available starting today from £179.99 for the Wi-Fi version or £199.99 for the LTE model.

As you might expect from its affordable price point, the Nokia T20 isn’t a powerhouse of an Android tablet. It is powered by a modest Unisoc Tiger T610 processor, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage in the US and UK. HMD believes that its 8,200mAh battery is good for 15 hours of web surfing, 7 hours of conference calls, or 10 hours of movie watching. The tablet supports 15W fast-charging.

Around the front you’ll find the tablet’s 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 display, surrounded by a 5-megapixel webcam, which thankfully is located on the longer side of the display (better for calls when the tablet is in landscape). If you’re the kind of person who likes to take photos with a tablet, there’s a nearly 8-megapixel camera. It’s got a dust and water resistance rating of IP52, which means it should survive light splashes.

On the software side, HMD says it’s sticking to a stock Android experience, which isn’t good news considering the lack of tablet-optimized apps. Other manufacturers, such as Samsung, have added their own software features, such as DeX, to address the shortcomings of Android’s big screen, but HMD doesn’t plan to do so. The T20 will launch with Android 11, and HMD is promising two years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates. There is no extended warranty here, as we saw with the Nokia X20 earlier this year.

You get a USB-C charging cable and brick in the box of the T20, but the company is also selling a flip case and rugged case separately if you want to protect the tablet from bumps and scratches. The Rugged Case will cost $39.99 / £39.99 and the Flip Case will cost $59.99 / £49.99.