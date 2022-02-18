Hochul, Adams To Announce Plan Addressing Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are expected to make a joint announcement Friday addressing the mental health crisis on the subway system.

Incidents like a recent stabbing and fatal push in front of a train have stoked fear among riders.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the plan will reportedly involve training school nurses to send them down to the subways to help out.

It’s a scene that is becoming typical for many New York City subway commuters: Caution tape strung up and police on platforms investigating.

That was the case just Thursday afternoon when detectives believe a homeless man stabbed a 22-year-old passenger on the L train in an unprovoked attack. The suspect is still on the run, and the victim should be OK.

But with more cases like this on the rise, many riders fear for their safety.

“Police have been picking it up and being on the platform more, but mental health is something that really NYC needs to do something about,” Brooklyn resident Chris Art told CBS2.

With violence a prime concern, the pressure mounts for the MTA. A possible solution could be coming soon.

The New York Post reports the mayor and governor are teaming up to add groups of school nurses and outreach workers to join police in the subways, trying to persuade homeless people and mentally ill to accept help and resources they may need.

The MTA Chair and CEO spoke about safety in January.

“We are now in a serious moment for our riders, who are feeling extremely vulnerable on safety issues, and we have to deal with it. We need solutions right now,” said Janno Lieber.

The latest NYPD numbers show transit crime in New York City is up more than 65% compared to last year — 167 cases, compared to 276 now.

Michelle Go’s death is steering the calls for added safety. The 40-year-old was killed last month when a homeless man allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming train in Times Square.

“The way we carry out Michelle’s legacy is not just here but in our actions. Demand equity, and justice and answers,” Congresswoman Grace Meng said.

This is reportedly just a pilot program and could continue for three months or so.

