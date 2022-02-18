World

Hochul, Adams To Announce Plan Addressing Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways – Gadget Clock

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hochul, Adams To Announce Plan Addressing Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Hochul, Adams To Announce Plan Addressing Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways – Gadget Clock

Hochul, Adams To Announce Plan Addressing Mental Health And Homelessness On Subways – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are expected to make a joint announcement Friday addressing the mental health crisis on the subway system.

Incidents like a recent stabbing and fatal push in front of a train have stoked fear among riders.

Woman Dies, Man And 10-Month-Old Child Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the plan will reportedly involve training school nurses to send them down to the subways to help out.

It’s a scene that is becoming typical for many New York City subway commuters: Caution tape strung up and police on platforms investigating.

That was the case just Thursday afternoon when detectives believe a homeless man stabbed a 22-year-old passenger on the L train in an unprovoked attack. The suspect is still on the run, and the victim should be OK.

But with more cases like this on the rise, many riders fear for their safety.

“Police have been picking it up and being on the platform more, but mental health is something that really NYC needs to do something about,” Brooklyn resident Chris Art told CBS2.

With violence a prime concern, the pressure mounts for the MTA. A possible solution could be coming soon.

Long Island Man Thomas Saxton Accused Of Threatening Children’s Hospital In Queens

The New York Post reports the mayor and governor are teaming up to add groups of school nurses and outreach workers to join police in the subways, trying to persuade homeless people and mentally ill to accept help and resources they may need.

READ Also  Michigan Shooting Deadliest on School Property in the U.S. This Year

The MTA Chair and CEO spoke about safety in January.

“We are now in a serious moment for our riders, who are feeling extremely vulnerable on safety issues, and we have to deal with it. We need solutions right now,” said Janno Lieber.

The latest NYPD numbers show transit crime in New York City is up more than 65% compared to last year — 167 cases, compared to 276 now.

Michelle Go’s death is steering the calls for added safety. The 40-year-old was killed last month when a homeless man allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming train in Times Square.

“The way we carry out Michelle’s legacy is not just here but in our actions. Demand equity, and justice and answers,” Congresswoman Grace Meng said.

This is reportedly just a pilot program and could continue for three months or so.

New York State Trooper Sues Former Gov. Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on today’s announcement. 

#Hochul #Adams #Announce #Plan #Addressing #Mental #Health #Homelessness #Subways #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till, his mother with Congressional Gold Medal

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment