Hochul orders release of 191 detainees as Ricurs Crisis deepens

On Friday, Mr. de Blasio said the city was committed to releasing 191 detainees as soon as possible. In some cases, he said, those who had to appear in court before being released could take days to free them.

He also said that the best way to reduce the prison population is to completely restart the court system.

“I have been appealing to the state to completely restart the entire criminal justice system, the court system,” he said.

But Ms Clarke, the Bronx District Attorney, said the staffing crisis has also increased the backlog of court cases. Without adequate number of guards, she said, the defendants in jails are not reaching the court on time or at all.

“Now, due to staffing issues, we have prisoners for violence while in prison who are not being treated in a timely manner,” Ms Clarke said.

While officials want to ease the chaos in the prison, the virus rate among detainees is rising. Correctional health officials first reported an increase in the spread of the virus in mid-August, followed by an increase in cases towards the end of the month. With active cases and rates in prison coming close to zero in June and July, the seven-day average positive test rate among detainees – 4.36 per cent this week – is now higher than the city’s total of 3.92.

According to city figures, only 36 percent of detainees and 37 percent of corrections department employees are fully vaccinated.

“The prevailing circumstances are resulting in a rapid increase in the rate of COVID-19 infection in prisons. Previously effective control mechanisms such as the Department of Isolation and Quarantine would not be possible due to laxity and overcrowding,” Dr Robert Cohen, a member of the Board of Correction, an independent body that oversees the prison system, said at the City Council hearing. This week.