Hochul Pitches Sweeping Plans on Housing, Jobs, Healthcare in State of State – Gadget Clock

Hochul Pitches Sweeping Plans on Housing, Jobs, Healthcare in State of State





New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address Wednesday, outlining an ambitious election-year agenda that touches virtually every geographic, demographic and socioeconomic corner of the state.

With a sprawling book of proposals more than 230 pages long, Hochul is aiming to capitalize on what she called “a moment of great possibility” to rebuild the state after two years of personal and financial devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While her plans are sweeping, they boil down to a few central themes, as outlined in a copy of her remarks released ahead of the actual speech:

“We must stop the current hemorrhaging of healthcare workers, and we are going to do it not just by saying we owe them a debt of gratitude but actually paying them the debt we owe”

“(We) will ramp up efforts to recruit and retain teachers with more effective training and support, faster and easier certification, and stronger career pipelines and ladders”

“We will help our small businesses stay open with targeted tax relief, and we will deliver a tax rebate to middle-class families, benefitting millions of New Yorkers”

” We are going to jumpstart our economic recovery by being the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation”

Plus a number of other plans, including tuition assistance for part-time students, a jails-to-jobs program, a crackdown on gun violence, 100,000 units of affordable housing to combat homelessness, more clean ethics technology, and ethics reform

Hochul became governor in August after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal. She has pledged to have a better relationship with the legislature than Cuomo did, and her prepared remarks emphasized what she called “a different, better way to get things done.”