Hochul signs bill allowing former Lt. Gov. off ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday that allows former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin be removed from the ballot. This comes after Benjamin was arrested and resigned because of campaign finance corruption charges.

Benjamin said he will sign the necessary paperwork to remove himself from the ballot. Once he is off the ballot, a group of six people will choose who the lieutenant governor is and not the voters. This is something some lawmakers are against.

“I don’t have a problem with addressing removing a person who doesn’t want to run, but replacing that person in the last minute in the middle of the game is wrong,” Assemblyman Ron Kim said. “I believe that elite impunity is an existential threat to democracy, and this is what we are going through. This is what every voter, every person in New York, hates about Albany Politics.”

Benjamin’s name was removed two days before the May 4 deadline.