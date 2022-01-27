Hochul unveils new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport with 35 gates in Queens



QUEENS, New York City (WABC) — Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

The 1,350,000 square-foot terminal is home to American Airlines.

It underwent a $4 billion transformation that includes 35 gates, a new 3,000 car parking garage, a sky bridge, and 50 new retail spaces.

The governor says the improvements will help people connect to their flights easier and they’re beautiful.

She says LaGuardia is now the best place in the world.

“Let’s go to an independent source who judges airports around the globe, UNESCO just awarded this airport the 2021 Prix Versailles Global Architecture Design Award for the new best airport in the world,” Hochul said.

Related roadway improvements and supporting infrastructure were all built while keeping the terminal fully functional during construction.

With the interior work at Terminal B now completed, the remaining small portion of the old Central Terminal Building has been removed from service and will be torn down, with demolition expected to be completed by spring 2022.

“Terminal B creates a top-of-the-line passenger experience and does so in the context of world-class architecture, inspiring public art and notable, iconic, locally inspired concessions,” said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.

“It’s time to get New York City moving again, and a world-class airport here in Queens will help us do that. This is a whole new LaGuardia, and I want to thank Governor Hochul, the Port Authority, and all of our partners who helped make this happen,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “This is how we ‘Get Stuff Done’ together.”

Governor Hochul added that there are plans to replace Terminals C and D at the airport, too.

