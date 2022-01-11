Hochul Urges Families To Get Kids Vaccinated As More Children Hospitalized With COVID – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday urged households to get their children vaccinated, as extra youngsters are hospitalized with COVID.

“Ninety-one % of 5 to 11-year-olds newly admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated,” the governor advised reporters. “It doesn’t need to be that manner. Pointless, preventable. That’s what we’re going to maintain speaking about, is the best way to guarantee that we get our youngsters protected.”

Vigils Deliberate For Victims Of Bronx Excessive-Rise Fireplace, As FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doorways

The governor introduced the state’s “Vax to Child” advert marketing campaign to assist enhance vaccination charges.

New Yorkers Courageous Some Of The Coldest Temperatures In Years; Ideas To Keep Secure

Hochul additionally stated the state will cease its contact tracing program, saying the variety of instances amid the Omicron surge makes tracing inconceivable.

Fireplace Rips By Storage Facility In Sayerville, New Jersey

COVID VACCINE