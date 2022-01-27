Hockey legend Charanjit Singh Dies Under His Captaincy India Won Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympics

Hockey legend Charanjit Singh: Charanjit Singh could not play the final of 1960 Olympics due to fracture. He played in the semi-finals. He suffered a fracture in the same match.

Charanjit Singh Dies: India’s great hockey player Charanjit Singh died on 27 January 2022 due to a heart attack. He breathed his last at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh. He was also battling age-related ailments for a long time. Hockey India condoles the demise of Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh.

The two-time Olympian was a part of the glory days of Indian hockey. A charismatic halfback, Charanjit Singh led the Indian team to a historic gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Charanjit Singh is survived by two sons and a daughter. Charanjit had suffered a stroke five years ago and was paralyzed since then. His son V P Singh said, “He was paralyzed after a stroke five years ago. He used to walk with the help of a stick, but his condition had worsened for the last two months. He breathed his last on Thursday morning.

SAI mourns the passing away of Padma Shri & Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh, former Indian Hockey Captain for 1964 Olympics (Gold medalist) His contribution towards the great legacy of Indian Hockey will be remembered forever Condolences to his family & friends ?#RIP pic.twitter.com/2vDQcnSDFe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 27, 2022

He was part of the silver medal winning team of 1960 Rome Olympics as well as captaining the Olympic gold medal winning team. Apart from this, he was also a member of the silver medal winning team of 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. Charanjit Singh could not play the final of 1960 Olympics due to fracture. He played in the semi-finals. He suffered a fracture in the same match.

Born on 20 November 1929, Charanjit Singh was an alumnus of Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun and Panjab University, according to news agency ANI. After his illustrious career in international hockey, he worked as the director of the Department of Physical Education at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

The team of stalwarts like Padmashree Charanjit Singh, Balbir Sr., Prithvipal was named the star studded team at that time. All the spectators wanted the same team to play in every competition.

Charanjit Singh with Jawaharlal Nehru (Source/Hockey India)

VP Singh said, ‘After my sister comes from Delhi, her last rites will be performed.’ Charanjit’s wife had passed away 12 years ago. Charanjit’s elder son is a doctor in Canada. Younger sons were with him. His daughter lives in Delhi since marriage.